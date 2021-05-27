Cancel
Bethlehem, GA

GBI identifies fifth suspect in murder of Bethlehem woman

By Tim Bryant
 6 days ago

The GBI has identified a fifth suspect in the April murder of Rossana Delgado, the Barrow County woman whose body was found in Gilmer County: murder warrants have been issued for Carolina Ramirez, who is believed to be in Mexico, possibly with another suspect who remains at-large. Three suspects were earlier this month in Mexico.

A man from Royston is arrested in Seneca South Carolina, caught with almost $10 thousand worth of tires and rims reported stolen from an auto dealership earlier this month: David Spears (pictured) faces counts that include grand larceny.

The Sheriff in Hartwell wants help at the Hart County jail: Sheriff Mike Cleveland says he needs new guards. One Hart County jail guard was beaten and injured in an attack by an inmate, an assault that happened earlier this month.

One inmate is accused of making others sick by spreading synthetic narcotics: a 43 year-old female inmate at the Habersham County jail handed out letters lace with drugs earlier this week. Ten inmates at the lockup in Clarkesville had to be treated at a nearby hospital. The accused inmate—43 year-old Stacy Collins of Alto--is facing charges that include reckless conduct.

©2021 Cox Media Group

