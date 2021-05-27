Cancel
UGA ranks high on new list of best public schools

By UGA Today
The University of Georgia ranked 11th on the list of Top Public Universities in the U.S. by rankings platform Niche.

The Niche rankings compare over 500 public colleges and state universities in the U.S., and are based on an analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni.

UGA, the birthplace of public higher education in America, has consistently ranked as a top value university and is the largest institution to place experiential learning as a core part of its undergraduate curriculum.

With its comprehensive reach, the university’s 18 colleges and schools enroll more than 37,000 students and have produced over 335,000 alumni living worldwide.

The top public institution on the Niche’s ranking this year was the University of Michigan. Other SEC schools that made the top 20 include the University of Florida at No. 9 and Texas A&M University at No. 17.

