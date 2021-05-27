Local government roundup includes recall talk aimed at A-CC Commissioners

A group of bar owners in Athens is talking about a recall effort aimed at two Athens-Clarke County Commissioners: there is nothing official yet, but the owners of establishments in downtown Athens say they’re unhappy with Commissioners Russell Edwards and Melissa Link, who were instrumental in forcing early last calls on bars as a coronavirus mitigation measure. The bars were, earlier this month, allowed to transition back to the traditional 2am closing time.

With the school year in Athens ending just a week ago, there is an afternoon meeting of the Clarke County School Board’s finance committee: it is underway at 4:30.

The City of Bowman is looking for funding for upgrades to its water system: the Bowman City Council says it wants one million dollars from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority.

The Barrow County School Board, meeting in Winder, is working on its latest school system budget and looking to hold the line on the Barrow County property tax rate.

The Franklin County School Board convenes in Carnesville, a budget hearing set for 5:30 this afternoon. The Board is looking at a school district spending plan that would be funded by a property tax rate that holds steady from last year.

Hall County sets June 5 as the date for the grand reopening of the park in Murrayville. Upgrades to the park include new tennis courts and refurbished ballfields. They have been closed for the past year because of concerns about coronavirus: the Hall County Library Board, meeting in Gainesville, says its library branches will be fully reopened by August Hall County Commissioners meet this evening: it is a 6 o’clock session at the Hall County Government Center in Gainesville.

