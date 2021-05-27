Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walton County, GA

Walton Co mom among those complaining about school zone cameras

By WSB TV
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p76Lm_0aD3QE0u00

Speed cameras are popping up in school zones all over metro Atlanta. They’re touted as keeping students safe.

But a 3-month Channel 2 Action News investigation reveals that these speed cameras are a multimillion-dollar business in Georgia.

“It’s aggravating,” said Walton County mother Brandy Coble.

She was talking about the $80 ticket she got after a camera caught her speeding behind South Gwinnett High School, where there isn’t a crosswalk, in April.

Snellville is one of about 50 local governments that signed up with RedSpeed USA to install cameras to crack down on school zone speeders driving 10 or more miles per hour over the speed limit before, after and during the school day.

“I didn’t know the camera was in place,” said Coble.

RedSpeed pays for the cameras, but local police officers review the video before sending out tickets. The tickets don’t carry any points on a driver’s license.

Carolyn Magruder of Alpharetta got a $75 ticket for speeding in front of Haynes Bridge Middle School but contested it because the school was on remote learning that day.

“And a couple weeks later, I got a letter in the mail along with a $75 check,” said Magruder.

A 2018 Georgia law allowed speed detection companies like RedSpeed to set up shop in Georgia, partnering with local governments with the school district’s approval.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety believes the cameras are working, telling Channel 2 only 8% of tickets are going to repeat offenders.

“It’s actually causing change and people aren’t repeating behavior from the first citation,” said Jeff Ross with Alpharetta Police.

The Snellville Police Department told Channel 2 it has seen a reduction in school zone accidents but could not provide specific numbers.

Channel 2 filed dozens of open records requests and got Brookhaven’s contract with RedSpeed, which shows the company gets a 35% cut of the money and the rest goes to the police department.

It’s big business.

The city of South Fulton, which signed with rival camera company Blue Line Solutions, made more than $1.7 million between January 1, 2020, and January 31, 2021.

Norcross made nearly $1.5 million between September 2020 and January 31, 2021.

“Absolutely, it’s a money grab. If it were more about public safety, they would have their police officers sitting out detecting the speed,” Coble said.

But not every parent sees this as a blatant example of policing for profit.

“I think for this particular use in school zones, it’s a no brainer,” said Dunwoody father David Ziskind.

He walks his son to Vanderlyn Elementary School most days and said it’s not uncommon to see drivers flying through his neighborhood.

“Actually, had a neighbor last year had a run in crossing the street, just down the street from me and thought he and his son were going to get hit on the way to school,” said Ziskind.

The cities of Dunwoody, Chamblee, Doraville and Brookhaven all signed deals with RedSpeed, but emails we requested show DeKalb County Schools has not approved the cameras yet, initially citing the pandemic and a new superintendent.

“I’m just not sure what the holdup is,” said Ziskind.

Channel 2 emailed DeKalb County Schools, but they declined to comment.

Emails Channel 2 received written by police to a RedSpeed Senior Vice President suggest the delay is all about money.

One from Chamblee Police emails reads: “I heard that the DeKalb Superintendent will be sending out an MOU and approving permits. I guess we will see if they demand a cut.”

Another email from Doraville Police reads: “For the ones in Dekalb County has the school system been receiving a percentage? The ‘rumor’ is they will only give approval if they receive a percentage.”

Doraville City Councilman Andy Yeoman voted against signing the deal with RedSpeed.

“I wasn’t really convinced that we had speeding issues in our school zones,” Yeoman said.

Channel 2′s open records requests showed in many cities, RedSpeed did the traffic studies used to justify the need for the cameras.

“And when I started to ask questions, they, they weren’t able to really provide any data to back up that this was actually needed,” Yeoman said.

RedSpeed emailed us this statement:

“Automated enforcement of school zones protects children by changing driver behavior. By law, motorists are provided a 30-day warning period and bright visible signage.

“Additionally, cities release PSAs and other public education materials to increase driver awareness. Drivers quickly adjust to the cameras, reduce speed and pay closer attention to the roadway.

“The camera penalty is much lower than an officer-written speeding ticket ($75 versus $200+) and the number of tickets drops heavily once enforcement begins. Small changes in speed make huge differences in accident avoidance and risk of serious injury or death. We are proud to be saving lives.”

William Perry with Georgia Ethics Watchdogs views the speed detection cameras as a blatant example of policing for profit.

“Trying to make money off the backs of your citizens, it’s just wrong,” Perry said.

Earlier this year, lawmakers introduced a bill that would remove school districts from the process.

“When you’re taking them away from it, you’re opening yourself up to special interests and control by people who are looking for profits, not solutions,” Perry said.

The bill didn’t pass, despite RedSpeed donating more than $50,000 in campaign contributions to Georgia politicians.

“It’s what’s eroding the trust of people in our government,” Perry said.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden sent multiple emails to four of the bill’s sponsors. Two of them received campaign contributions from RedSpeed.

So far, none of them has responded to his request for comment.

©2021 Cox Media Group

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
587
Followers
10K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walton County, GA
Snellville, GA
Government
City
Brookhaven, GA
City
Norcross, GA
Walton County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Snellville, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Dunwoody, GA
City
Snellville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Walton County, GA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Perry
Person
Jeff Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limit Enforcement#Norcross High School#Traffic Cameras#Video Cameras#Walton Co#Channel 2 Action News#Redspeed Usa#Blue Line Solutions#Dekalb County Schools#Chamblee Police#The Dekalb Superintendent#Mou#Doraville Police#Channel 2#Cox Media Group#Alpharetta Police#Speed Cameras#School Zone Accidents#South Fulton#Metro Atlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Multiple shootings occur hours apart in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police confirmed since 10 p.m. on Saturday there have been at least six shootings overnight in Atlanta. At Azule Restaurant and Lounge in Buckhead, police were still on-scene at 9 a.m. on Monday investigating a shooting where they say a man was shot and found dead. The shooting...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

4 people shot, killed in metro Atlanta in 3-hour span

ATLANTA — Police say four people were shot and killed in four separate shootings within a 3-hour period on Monday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a person shot on Sidney Marcus Boulevard. Police found a passenger with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Police investigating shooting at Buckhead lounge

ATLANTA - At Azule Restaurant and Lounge in Buckhead, police were on-scene Monday investigating a shooting. Police said the shooting was at 2625 Piedmont Road. It's one of six confirmed shootings in the Atlanta area since 10 p.m. Sunday night. This story is developing. Check back for details. If you...
Atlanta, GACBS 46

Atlanta City Council passes resolutions to tackle surging crime

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Tensions are flaring in many parts of Atlanta after another deadly weekend across Metro Atlanta. In a virtual meeting Monday afternoon, tackling crime became a central debate for Atlanta’s City Council. “We want to encourage people to put the guns down and find other ways to settle...
Georgia StateUnion-Recorder

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Snellville, GAPosted by
The Georgia Sun

Police search for man who exposed himself several times at a Snellville Park

SNELLVILLE — The Gwinnett Police Department is working to identify a man they say has exposed himself and performed lewd acts at Lenora Park. Officers have been dispatched to a “suspicious person” call at 4515 Lenora Church Rd in Snellville on several occasions. The man is described as a black male, approximately 5’5” – 5’7” in height, weighing between 120-130 pounds, slim build, with tattoos. The man is frequently seen wearing gym type clothing.