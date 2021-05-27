Louisiana Will Expand Voting in Presidential Elections

Shreveport residents are looking to city leaders for answers to the recent wave of violent crime which has left more than 30 people murdered so far this year. Police Chief Ben Raymond has been under fire this week with Councilman Jerry Bowman saying "I'm tired of tiptoeing around this, we need to see a plan from the police chief." And Councilwoman LeVette Fuller telling KEEL News she also wants to see a plan, but she added "If he (Raymond) was Alan Crump, he would be gone by now".