Hall County, GA

Hall Co Commissioner to seek Senate seat

By Tim Bryant
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 6 days ago
Hall County Commissioner Shelly Echols says she is a candidate for state Senate: Republican Echols says she will look to fill the post that will open when incumbent Butch Miller leaves the legislature to run for Lieutenant Governor.

“This part of Georgia is thriving because we’re committed to family, faith, community and hard work, and I am running for State Senate to keep it that way by championing our conservative Georgia values in our state Capitol,” Echols said. “Sen. Miller has not only given us a great voice in Atlanta – rising to the most powerful position in the Senate – but he’s also focused on constituent services. I hope to follow in his footsteps as a servant leader for our neighbors.

“As your senator, I’ll champion pro-life policies, protect our Second Amendment rights, fight for less government, and never cave to the radical left and their cancel culture. I will serve with principle and never be afraid to stand up for what is right just as I have on the County Commission.”

“I will spend the next year on the campaign trail, listening to the concerns and ideas of the voters. I’m stepping forward at this time because I believe Georgia is at a turning point, with liberal Democrats hoping to take power and implement policies that will erode our freedoms and undermine our economy. We can’t stop it with the playbook of the past. We need new conservative voices – and new faces – to step up and lead. I’m ready for the challenge and look forward to earning the support of the people of our community.

