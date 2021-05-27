Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana Education Chair Ousted from that Position

By Associated Press
Posted by 
News Radio 710 KEEL
News Radio 710 KEEL
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — House Speaker Clay Schexnayder has ousted his education committee chairman. Rep. Ray Garofalo repeatedly bucked the speaker’s wishes in a simmering Republican intraparty feud that began with a bill about how to teach racism in schools. Schexnayder announced his decision in a statement that came hours after Garofalo sought to chair the House Education Committee he’d been asked to temporarily abandon. This time, Schexnayder yanked Garofalo from the leadership job permanently. The disagreement stems from Garofalo’s decision to move ahead with a bill that seeks to put limits on classroom discussions about racism. The proposal sparked weeks of racial tensions in the House and has worsened fractures among Republicans.

710keel.com
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Speaker#State Schools#Education And Schools#Ap#Republicans#Rep Ray Garofalo#La#Classroom Discussions#Racial Tensions#Clay#Racism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
KEEL Radio

Medical Marijuana Expansion Backed by Louisiana Lawmakers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s medical marijuana program will be able to offer raw, smokable cannabis to its patients within months under a bill passed Wednesday by lawmakers trying to give the state’s residents cheaper marijuana options to alleviate their medical conditions. The legislation by Houma Rep. Tanner Magee,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
KEEL Radio

Senator Kennedy Will Run for Reelection

US Senator John Kennedy is running for reelection in 2022. The Mississippi-born, Zachary-raised Republican said it’s been an honor to serve the state in D.C. Kennedy made the announcement in a video released Tuesday morning. “Five years ago I made a promise, a promise that I took seriously. I promised...
Louisiana StatePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Great Beaches to Visit in Louisiana

If you love to put your toes in the sand and enjoy some time on the beach, there are several options to check out in Louisiana. Many folks in Shreveport Bossier travel to the Alabama or Florida coast on the Gulf of Mexico for beach vacations, but you don't have to drive that far if you just must get some beach time.
PoliticsPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

New 4-Lane Jimmie Davis Bridge Is Planned

The plan for the Jimmie Davis Bridge has changed considerably now that more funding is available. If given final approval during this legislative session, $100 million would be available for this bridge. DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson tells KEEL News he is now planning to build an entirely new 4-lane...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Could GOP Votes Make Temporary State Sales Tax Permanent?

James Lee from Americans for Prosperity talks about a Louisiana Senate vote to make the temporary sales tax passed in 2018 a permanent one. On Wednesday that body voted 27-10 in favor of a proposal that would make the state’s temporary sales tax rate permanent, passed three years ago, then move a portion of that money to fund state transportation and infrastructure projects.
Louisiana StatePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Will Expand Voting in Presidential Elections

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will add four days to Louisiana’s early voting period for presidential elections. State senators Wednesday gave final passage to the proposal with a unanimous, bipartisan vote. The bill by Democratic Rep. Frederick Jones will increase in-person early voting for the presidential elections from seven days to 11 days. The measure heads next to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is expected to sign it into law. Louisiana’s majority-GOP Legislature has avoided many of the contentious discussions held in other states where Republicans have pushed bills to limit voter access to the polls.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Money for Jimmie Davis Bridge Is in Latest Plan

There is good news for the plan to build a new Jimmie Davis bridge and refurbish the existing bridge. Lawmakers have set aside $100 million for this project. The money will come from $3 billion dollars Louisiana is expected to receive from the American Rescue Plan. Our state will get half of that money this year and the remaining funds next year.
Louisiana StatePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Free Drinks in Louisiana if You Get Covid Vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials in Louisiana say a statewide “Shot for a Shot” campaign will start in June, offering free drinks for people who get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control says the Louisiana Restaurant Association plans to partly reimburse bars and restaurants for the drinks. A news release says that during June, participating businesses will provide a free alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink to people who can prove they've been fully vaccinated within the previous seven days. The state says tax money won't go to any reimbursements. It says Alcohol and Tobacco Control will collect data for the restaurant association from participating bars and restaurants.
Louisiana StatePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Jobs Numbers Begin Rebounding

Louisiana is up 127,400 total jobs from the trough of the pandemic in April 2020 to April 2021. Louisiana Workforce Commission chief economist Julian Hwang says the state economy is rebounding and we’re up to 1.7 million non-farm jobs in Louisiana with employers looking to add even more. “Louisiana is...
Louisiana StatePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Won’t Cut Jobless Benefits

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to keep the rules governing the state’s unemployment trust fund static. That will avoid the increase in business taxes and the drop in jobless benefits that would have otherwise been triggered by the draining of the trust fund. The state’s unemployment fund is nearly bankrupt after payments to workers forced out of their jobs by the coronavirus pandemic. Louisiana has borrowed federal money to pay for unemployment benefits. To refill the fund, state law requires tax hikes on businesses and a decline in benefits for jobless workers who receive some of the lowest unemployment payments in the nation. Lawmakers have delayed those triggers for another year.
AnimalsPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Termites Causing Problems in Southern U.S.

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Thick swarms of termites are appearing nightly throughout south Mississippi, signaling that their mating season is underway. The Sun Herald reports that the winged insects — often called swarmers — are likely Formosan termites. The Mississippi State University Extension Service says the species arrived in Mississippi in the mid-1980s. The Louisiana State University College of Agriculture says Formosan termites are also found in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas. The Formosans swarm at dusk and are strongly attracted to lights. Experts say that swarms around a house do not necessarily mean the home is infested by termites, but should be a reminder to have the home inspected.
Louisiana StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

La. Senate votes for college athlete endorsement deal bill

The Louisiana Senate unanimously voted Monday to let college athletes make money off endorsements and sponsorship deals, similar to actions being taken across several states. Sen. Pat Connick's bill could have had Louisiana as the first state to allow student athletes to earn cash off their name, image or likeness. But an amendment added on the Senate floor likely ensures that other states' laws will take effect first.