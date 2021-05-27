Louisiana Education Chair Ousted from that Position
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — House Speaker Clay Schexnayder has ousted his education committee chairman. Rep. Ray Garofalo repeatedly bucked the speaker’s wishes in a simmering Republican intraparty feud that began with a bill about how to teach racism in schools. Schexnayder announced his decision in a statement that came hours after Garofalo sought to chair the House Education Committee he’d been asked to temporarily abandon. This time, Schexnayder yanked Garofalo from the leadership job permanently. The disagreement stems from Garofalo’s decision to move ahead with a bill that seeks to put limits on classroom discussions about racism. The proposal sparked weeks of racial tensions in the House and has worsened fractures among Republicans.710keel.com