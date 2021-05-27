Cancel
Jackson County, GA

SK, Ace Hardware looking to hire in Jackson Co

By Tim Bryant
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p70eO_0aD3PyDB00

That new battery factory in Jackson County says it looking to hire hundreds of workers by the fall. SK says the facility in Commerce needs one thousand workers ahead of schedule to make sure production of batteries for electric cars can start on time next year.

It will mean more jobs for Jackson County: Ace Hardware says it will spend more than $100 million for a new distribution center slated for construction in Jefferson. The facility is expected to employ more than 370 workers.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
