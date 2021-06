The Menzingers are getting back to normal and have a bunch of tour dates happening. They are playing with Rise Against and Descendents at a bunch of locations, but also headlining some of their own shows as well. On October 14th, they play Colony in Woodstock, NY which seems like an odd choice to pick considering Poughkeepsie is nearby. Maybe playing smaller clubs? On November 2nd, they will play 89 North in Long Island City, NY and on November 3rd, play Le Poisson Rouge.