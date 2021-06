Net-lease properties, such as car washes, warehouses and dollar stores, retain their allure for investors coming out of COVID. That’s according to a report released Wednesday from CBRE that found that investment in net-lease properties nationwide neared pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2021. The volume of investment in net-lease properties — a setup where the tenant pays all or some of the taxes, insurance and maintenance, or some combination of the three, on top of the rent — was up 10 percent in Q1 compared with the first quarter of 2019, before the pandemic.