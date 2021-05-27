Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana Won’t Cut Jobless Benefits

By Associated Press
Posted by 
News Radio 710 KEEL
News Radio 710 KEEL
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to keep the rules governing the state’s unemployment trust fund static. That will avoid the increase in business taxes and the drop in jobless benefits that would have otherwise been triggered by the draining of the trust fund. The state’s unemployment fund is nearly bankrupt after payments to workers forced out of their jobs by the coronavirus pandemic. Louisiana has borrowed federal money to pay for unemployment benefits. To refill the fund, state law requires tax hikes on businesses and a decline in benefits for jobless workers who receive some of the lowest unemployment payments in the nation. Lawmakers have delayed those triggers for another year.

710keel.com
View All 13 Commentsarrow_down
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trust Fund#State Benefits#Federal Jobs#Federal Taxes#Louisiana Wo N T#Ap#Jobless Benefits#Jobless Workers#Louisiana Lawmakers#Tax Hikes#Federal Money#Business Taxes#Payments#Businesses#State Law#La#America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
KEEL Radio

Medical Marijuana Expansion Backed by Louisiana Lawmakers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s medical marijuana program will be able to offer raw, smokable cannabis to its patients within months under a bill passed Wednesday by lawmakers trying to give the state’s residents cheaper marijuana options to alleviate their medical conditions. The legislation by Houma Rep. Tanner Magee,...
Louisiana StatePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Temporary Tax Might Be Made Permanent in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers passed a 0.45% sales tax in 2018 to stabilize state finances and pledged the tax hike would be a temporary bridge to balance the budget. But three years later, Republican state Senate leaders are proposing to keep the tax on the books permanently and steer the dollars to road and bridge work. Critics are crying foul. They say the proposal being pushed in the waning days of the legislative session would renege on a promise made to residents. Backers of making the tax permanent cite the state’s $15 billion backlog of transportation projects. The debate is expected to be hashed out this week in the Senate Finance Committee.
Real EstatePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Housing Shortage Hits Hard Across the U.S.

A one-two punch of rising prices and a shortage of homes is impacting demand for home mortgages. Even interest in purchasing finally cooled with the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreasing 3% from one week earlier. "Mortgage applications decreased for the second week in a row, with the overall index reaching...
HealthPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shot For a Shot Vaccine Incentive Kicks Off Today

The Shot for a Shot month-long campaign kicks off today in Louisiana. It is a joint effort with the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) and the Louisiana Restaurant Association (LRA) to incentivize more residents to get vaccinated for COVID. ATC Commissioner Ernest Legier said you can get a free shot at participating bars or restaurants by showing proof you have been vaccinated in the last seven days.
Louisiana StatePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Great Beaches to Visit in Louisiana

If you love to put your toes in the sand and enjoy some time on the beach, there are several options to check out in Louisiana. Many folks in Shreveport Bossier travel to the Alabama or Florida coast on the Gulf of Mexico for beach vacations, but you don't have to drive that far if you just must get some beach time.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Governor Edwards Seeks Disaster Order

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday asked President Joe Biden to declare a federal disaster for the state after severe weather and flash flooding caused damage to at least 2,000 homes. Edwards’ request is for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for...
PoliticsPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

New 4-Lane Jimmie Davis Bridge Is Planned

The plan for the Jimmie Davis Bridge has changed considerably now that more funding is available. If given final approval during this legislative session, $100 million would be available for this bridge. DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson tells KEEL News he is now planning to build an entirely new 4-lane...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
KEEL Radio

Senator Kennedy Will Run for Reelection

US Senator John Kennedy is running for reelection in 2022. The Mississippi-born, Zachary-raised Republican said it’s been an honor to serve the state in D.C. Kennedy made the announcement in a video released Tuesday morning. “Five years ago I made a promise, a promise that I took seriously. I promised...
California StatePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Closed Malls Could Be Used for Housing in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California facing a housing shortage, some state lawmakers want to make it easier for developers to build houses on commercial sites. A bill that cleared the state Senate last week is aimed at the growing number of closed shopping malls and big box retail stores. It would let developers build houses on those sites without going through the hassle of changing local zoning. Another bill will would pay local governments to change zoning to let developers build affordable housing. Housing advocates love the idea, but are concerned a requirement that such projects use skilled labor that usually means union members will drive up prices.
Louisiana StatePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Jobs Numbers Begin Rebounding

Louisiana is up 127,400 total jobs from the trough of the pandemic in April 2020 to April 2021. Louisiana Workforce Commission chief economist Julian Hwang says the state economy is rebounding and we’re up to 1.7 million non-farm jobs in Louisiana with employers looking to add even more. “Louisiana is...
Louisiana StatePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Free Drinks in Louisiana if You Get Covid Vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials in Louisiana say a statewide “Shot for a Shot” campaign will start in June, offering free drinks for people who get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control says the Louisiana Restaurant Association plans to partly reimburse bars and restaurants for the drinks. A news release says that during June, participating businesses will provide a free alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink to people who can prove they've been fully vaccinated within the previous seven days. The state says tax money won't go to any reimbursements. It says Alcohol and Tobacco Control will collect data for the restaurant association from participating bars and restaurants.
Louisiana StatePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Child Drownings Up 60% in Louisiana in 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Health says the number of babies and children who drowned last year in the state was up 60% from 2019. And it says Louisiana has one of the nation's highest rates of such drownings. A news release on Tuesday said 24 children under age 15 drowned last year, up from 15 in 2019. The state health officer says most children drown in warmer months, and many are age 4 or younger. Dr. Joseph Kanter says water safety and drowning prevention remain important, especially as families return to pools, lakes and beaches.
AnimalsPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Termites Causing Problems in Southern U.S.

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Thick swarms of termites are appearing nightly throughout south Mississippi, signaling that their mating season is underway. The Sun Herald reports that the winged insects — often called swarmers — are likely Formosan termites. The Mississippi State University Extension Service says the species arrived in Mississippi in the mid-1980s. The Louisiana State University College of Agriculture says Formosan termites are also found in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas. The Formosans swarm at dusk and are strongly attracted to lights. Experts say that swarms around a house do not necessarily mean the home is infested by termites, but should be a reminder to have the home inspected.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

LSU Faculty Wants Vaccine Mandate for Fall Semester

A vote by a wide majority of faculty members at LSU in Baton Rouge shows support for a vaccine mandate for students this fall. 80% of the faculty members voted to support the call for vaccines for Covid before students can return to in-person learning. The vote was held online and more than 600 votes came in during the online process. LSU leaders are trying to clarify the votes to see which ones actually came from full time faculty members.