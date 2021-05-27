Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie teams up with Lil Durk for ’24 Hours’

power92chicago.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has teamed up with Lil Durk for his new track, “24 Hours.” The new song is the latest from A Boogie after the release of his last album, Artist 2.0 in 2020. He also recently teamed up with Rowdy Rebel on their “9 Bridge” collaboration, and also remixed Mooski’s viral track, “Track Star”. As for Lil Durk, the Chicago rapper is readying Voice Of The Heroes, his joint project with Lil Baby, for a release in the coming weeks.

www.power92chicago.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Rowdy Rebel
Person
Big Sean
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Lil Baby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie#Rapper#Puff Daddy#Boogie Wit#Song#Star#Voice#Chicago#Heroes#Collaboration#Link
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
B93

Lil Baby Post-Deletes Release Date for Joint Project With Lil Durk

Lil Baby and Lil Durk's new joint project, Voice of the Heroes, might be dropping this month. Baby and Durkio, two of the hottest young rappers in the game right now, have been teasing the highly anticipated offering for months. On Sunday (May 9), Baby appeared to let the cat out of the bag as to the release date for the new album.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Mooski Reimagiens "Track Star" With Chris Brown, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Yung Bleu

Mooski has taken the music industry by storm. Propelled into commercial success by the popular #Trackstarchallenge on TikTok, "Track Star" has gone on to earn the Alabama-native two major career milestones. In addition to taking the #1 airplay position at Urban radio for the second week in a row, the track has just been RIAA Gold-certified. It took just eight weeks for the track to ascend to the summit while its combined global streams have soared past 150 million.
Behind Viral Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Ella Bands Calls Out A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie On TikTok

A Boogie wit da Hoodie and ex-girlfriend Ella Bands appear to be back together, reuniting for a TikTok video (which was quickly deleted after being uploaded) where Ella accuses the rapper of being a liar and cheater. After welcoming their second child into the world last year, A Boogie and...
Celebritieshypefresh.co

Lil Durk and Chief Wuk Roll Up and Stock Up In New “Turkey Season” Visual

One thing about Lil Durk is he is always going to put his homies on no matter what. zinc achieving superstar status as a rapper the Grammy Nominated artist, has recruited his Only The Family brother Chief Wuk, Durk and OTF for his new “Turkey Season” music video. Produced by the all-star team of ATL Jacob, TM88, and TooDope, “Turkey Season” is an energetic banger that mixes the expansive sound of ATL trap with the ominous vibes of Chicago drill.
CelebritiesComplex

Lil Baby and Danny Wolf Deliver Video for New Track “Slidin”

Lil Baby is back with another mid-week drop. On Wednesday afternoon, the Quality Control rapper released the official video for “Slidin,” assisted by ATL-based producer Danny Wolf. The hazy trap instrumentals and Baby’s steady melodic flow pair perfectly with the Cameron Nichols’ directed visual, which takes viewers into a kick-back with Baby, Wolf, and their crew.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby & Lil Durk Announce Release Date Of "Voice Of Heroes"

Lil Baby and Lil Durk have officially revealed the release date for their upcoming collaborative album, Voice of Heroes, after months of rumors and quickly deleted teases on social media. "Album finish June 4 V.O.H," both rappers tweeted, Sunday night. "I gotta turn my contacts into contracts," Baby added afterward.
Celebritiesworldwideentertainmenttv.com

Lil Baby & Lil Durk – Voice of the Heroes

It’s “Black Music Month” and two big rap stars collaborate in the music video for “Voice Of The Heroes”. Lil Baby and Lil Durk are known for speaking up for the new generation of hip hop fans with content that hits on social justice issues. The two men didn’t disappoint fans with the single “Voice Of The Heroes” as the song rapidly hit into the millions of views within a day on youtube.
MusicHipHopDX.com

King Von, Lil Durk & YNW Melly Among Features On Tee Grizzley's 'Built For Whatever' Album

Tee Grizzley is set to return with his new album Built for Whatever on Friday (May 7) with features from some big-name artists. Executive produced by 300’s Selim Bouab, the Detroit rapper’s latest release will include 19 tracks with features from the late King Von, Lil Durk, YNW Melly, Quavo, Young Dolph, Lil Tjay, G Herbo, Big Sean and others. The Chopsquad DJ-produced “Never Bend Never Fold,” which dropped on April 16, appears on the tracklist.
CelebritiesMiddletown Press

Watch Lil Baby, Lil Durk Team Up For 'Voice of the Heroes'

Lil Baby and Lil Durk have released a joint track, “Voice of the Heroes,” from their upcoming collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes. The pair debuted the song in a music video directed by Daps and shot in the streets of Lil Baby’s hometown of Oakland City. The clip showcases real people living in the Atlanta neighborhood as the rappers toss money off a roof.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Lil Baby And Lil Durk Share ‘Voice Of The Heroes’ Tracklist

After months of teasing the project as well as a slight delay on its release, Lil Durk and Lil Baby will finally share their joint album, Voice Of The Heroes later this week on June 4. Fresh off sharing its title track, the first offering from the album, the duo returns with the tracklist for the album.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Lil Durk & Coi Leray Just Lit Up The Scene

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. Looks like one of the spring anthems of 2021, finally has visuals. Coi Leray whips out the candles and vibes at the same time with her a co host. The personality of this rising star shines through her debut single . The No More Parties Remix video is here for your entertainment. Press play for the action.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Lil Durk’s ‘6th BM’ Brags About Credit Card Access

Lil Durk was probably busy last week sending gifts and warm message items to the mothers of his six children for Mother’s Day (May 9). But the Only The Family label head’s significant other India Royale claims she’s Durk’s sixth baby mama, clapping back at haters on social media about her perks including access to his credit cards.
EntertainmentPosted by
Club 93.7

Listen to Your Favorite Rappers’ First Stimulus Package on the Charts

When thinking of hip-hop's respected rappers, one thing they tend to have in common is a goal to make good music. An added bonus is to hopefully have a moment where they really get to shine, whether that's on the charts or gaining recognition at awards shows. Those moments can come as a result of a solo song catching on or because they collaborated with another big-name artist and rose to the occasion. The world of hip-hop really isn't that predictable; some of rap's biggest names made it to the charts without a cosign. But then there are others who got a boost by linking up with others. Here, XXL highlights the rappers who locked down their first big feature from another artist that ended up giving them the bump they needed to get to the Billboard charts and rise to the next level. This is the hip-hop stimulus package.
Chicago, ILhotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Reveals He's "Keeping The World Out Of My Personal Life"

As one of the leading voices coming out of the Rap scene currently, all eyes are keenly squared on Lil Durk. The Chicago rapper continues to blaze through the charts with each release, and this week, after a slight delay, The Voice of the Heroes will arrive. The joint project is an effort in partnership with Durk and Lil Baby, and it has been one of the most anticipated projects of the year, to date.