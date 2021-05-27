A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie teams up with Lil Durk for ’24 Hours’
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has teamed up with Lil Durk for his new track, "24 Hours." The new song is the latest from A Boogie after the release of his last album, Artist 2.0 in 2020. He also recently teamed up with Rowdy Rebel on their "9 Bridge" collaboration, and also remixed Mooski's viral track, "Track Star". As for Lil Durk, the Chicago rapper is readying Voice Of The Heroes, his joint project with Lil Baby, for a release in the coming weeks.