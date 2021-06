Isaiah Rashad has dropped off a brand new loosie entitled “200/Warning.”. Clocking in at just a little over three minutes, the new track is produced by Nabeyin, Amaire Johnson, Rory Behr, Almatic, and Kenny Beats and hears Rashad deliver emotional bars over a calm guitar riff and sharp drums. With lines like “Smoking heavy as I can I hope I’m higher than self / I’m rolling with that b*tch in case I’m dying tomorrow / I know these n****s tryna burn me out when I’m on” and “My heart got chunks missing / My heart pump venom in the tub / Can you dig it? / Then I’ll front, keep rolling,” it gives listeners a tease of what to expect from his upcoming album, The House Is Burning.