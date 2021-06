ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man who pleaded guilty to stabbing an Affton woman to death in 2017 was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison. Danijel Colic, 27, originally from Bosnia and living in unincorporated St. Louis County, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the September 21, 2017, stabbing death of Joan Furlong, 65, at her Affton home. Colic intended to rob Furlong and stole her car, prosecutors said. He was apprehended in Kentucky about three weeks after the killing.