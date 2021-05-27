Melzu Pain Relief Patches Review: Cheap or Legit Pain Patch?

Most of us consider stress a normal side effect of living a busy life, but does it have to be? This doctor says that you can take control of your stress, and urges you to make smarter lifestyle choices such as proper sleep, nutrition, and exercise to avoid serious health complications and possible premature mortality. In fact, the American Institute of Stress reports that 120,000 deaths every year are a result of work-related stress. Doctor Loretta Friedman, an expert on stress and pain and founder of Synergy Health Associates in NYC, explains how stress starts, what it does to the body, and how to avoid it with 6 helpful tips everyone can do.