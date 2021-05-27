Rosen, Lankford to introduce bipartisan antisemitism resolution urging White House action

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) joined Senators Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), and 17 other colleagues to introduce bipartisan legislation to set the United States Postal Service on a more sustainable financial footing and support the goal of providing long-term reliable service across the country. The bill strengthens transparency and accountability for Postal Service performance, eliminates unnecessary financial burdens, and helps ensure the Postal Service can better serve the American people. A bipartisan companion bill was approved by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform last week.