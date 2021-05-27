Cancel
Congress & Courts

Rosen, Lankford to introduce bipartisan antisemitism resolution urging White House action

By Marc Rod
jewishinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSens. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and James Lankford (R-OK) are set to introduce a bipartisan resolution condemning the recent uptick in antisemitic violence and urging President Joe Biden to take steps to combat it, Jewish Insider has learned. This would mark the first bipartisan legislation in response to the recent surge, and follows a resolution introduced Tuesday by more than a dozen Republicans.

