Real Madrid line up experienced operator as Zidane calls time at Bernabeu
Zinedine Zidane told Real Madrid he is leaving with immediate effect, according to a reliable source. Zidane has called time on his second stint as manager of Los Blancos, says Fabrizio Romano. The 48-year-old won every major trophy during his time at the Bernabeu, but he will finish this season trophyless. Fierce rivals Atletico Madrid won the LaLiga title and Chelsea ousted Real from the Champions Leaguer semi-finals.www.teamtalk.com