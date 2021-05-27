Cancel
UEFA

Real Madrid line up experienced operator as Zidane calls time at Bernabeu

By Matthew Briggs
TEAMtalk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZinedine Zidane told Real Madrid he is leaving with immediate effect, according to a reliable source. Zidane has called time on his second stint as manager of Los Blancos, says Fabrizio Romano. The 48-year-old won every major trophy during his time at the Bernabeu, but he will finish this season trophyless. Fierce rivals Atletico Madrid won the LaLiga title and Chelsea ousted Real from the Champions Leaguer semi-finals.

Zinedine Zidane
Andrea Pirlo
#Real Madrid#Atletico Madrid#Juventus#Los Blancos#Champions Leaguer#Frenchman#European Super League#The Champions League#The Super League#Football Italia#Teamtalk#Bianconeri#Italian#Allegri Bernabeu#Time#Coaching Staff#Immediate Effect#Cadiz
