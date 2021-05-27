Cancel
Stocks

Stocks rise as the economy shows more signs of improvement

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
Herald & Review
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Thursday following economic reports showing that layoffs are falling and the economy is growing. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% after giving up most of an earlier gain. The benchmark index is on track for a gain this week of about 1.1%. It hit an all-time high on May 7th but then fell for two straight weeks.

herald-review.com
