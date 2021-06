NEW LEXINGTON – The Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, will be hosting a mobile food distribution at the Perry County Fairgrounds on Friday, May 14 from 1– 3 p.m. Food items will be given to families who are residents of Perry County and within 230% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Photo I.D. and proof of residency no more than 60 days old is required. Pre-registration is required for this event. Visit freshtrak.com and enter your Perry County zip code. Please contact the Southeast Ohio Foodbank at (740) 385-6813 with questions. This event is sponsored by the New Lexington School District in partnership with the United Way of Muskingum, Perry, & Morgan counties.