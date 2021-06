Jessica Sutta’s sweetie! The Pussycat Dolls member announced on Wednesday, June 2, that she gave birth to her first child with husband Mikey Marquart on May 25. “He’s here!” the singer, 39, captioned an Instagram photo of her newborn son’s hand. “I am thrilled for you to meet our beautiful baby boy Michael Jesse ‘MJ’ Marquart. … Mikey and I can’t wait for everyone to meet him, but for now, we will be adjusting to our new roles as parents to this beautiful boy. Thanks for all your love and support!”