Senate passes bill letting casinos call cops if customer has gun

By Geoff Dornan
Nevada Appeal
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleA bill to strengthen the ability of casinos to ban firearms narrowly passed the Senate on Wednesday. With Sen. Dina Neal, D-North Las Vegas, joining Republicans in opposition, SB452 was approved 11-10. Neal said she represents a majority-minority district where people are deeply concerned about over-policing and that the bill would put them in the position where they would not feel safe.

