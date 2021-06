This week saw the long-awaited release of the Eternals trailer, but there is still one 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe film that hasn't released any footage, and that's Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third installment to the Tom Holland-led trilogy is hitting theatres in December, and fans are eager to get their eyes on a trailer. The social media accounts for the Spider-Man movies as well as Sony have been having some fun with fans on Twitter. Last week they trolled fans by posting a photo of a literal trailer, and now they're having fun by playing dumb on the social media site.