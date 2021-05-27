Photos: Louis Gossett Jr. through the years

Of all of the conversation-worthy moments coming from HBO and Damon Lindelof's Peabody Award-winning pseudo-sequel "remix" take on Alan Moore, David Gibbons, and John Higgins' comic book classic Watchmen, the series' recreation of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the destruction of Black Wall Street was not only impactful in ways unseen on television but it also exposed the whitewashing of history that's taken place to hide the atrocity. What it also did was educate viewers on that lost chapter in American history, and helped spark the movement encouraging people to educate themselves on this country's history that isn't included in the textbooks. With today marking 100 years since the slaughter, Academy Award winner and Watchmen star Regina King is discussing how the project helped open people's eyes to the truth, why Lindelof using it as a main thematic point in the series was important, and more.