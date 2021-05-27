Cancel
Esports team gets a winning new look

By Joseph Foley
Creative Bloq
Creative Bloq
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rebrands tend to generate a mixed response, but here's one that's been immediately hailed as an improvement by almost everyone. The esports team FlyQuest has revealed its new identity, and it looks a lot better. Founded in 2017, FlyQuest competes in the League of Legends Championship Series. But it's an...

ABOUT

Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.

 https://www.creativebloq.com/
Video GamesThe Verge

The greenest team in esports now has the perfect logo

For the last year, FlyQuest has been on a mission. Though the team competes in the League of Legends Championship Series, it has steadily become as known for its socially conscious efforts as its in-game performances. The team launched initiatives centered on planting trees, donating to a coral reef foundation, and improving mental health. But for FlyQuest CEO Tricia Sugita, the process was always a bit incomplete. “While we were doing those actions, a part of it always felt missing,” she tells The Verge. “Because what was lagging behind was our design.”
