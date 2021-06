Last year, Sony shocked the auto industry when it unveiled the Vision S at the Consumer Electronics Show, a sleek electric concept car with autonomous driving technology. Sadly, Sony confirmed it has no plans to put the Vision S into production and take on the Tesla Model S, so don't get your hopes up that the Japanese tech giant is entering the auto industry just yet. This is a shame because it would have been great to see Sony go head-to-head with Apple's first electric car.