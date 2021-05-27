Lou Hayter on her love for Madonna, synths and creating debut LP, Private Sunshine
From catwalk soundtracks to working with Air's JB Dunckel, DJ, musician and artist Lou Hayter has always hung out with the cooler creative kids. She may be an arbiter of good taste, but her imminent debut album Private Sunshine shows her musical talents are equally on point. The 10-song collection runs deep, drawing on her love of West Coast US harmonies, electro-pop and killer hooks; it's a real affirmation of her artistry.