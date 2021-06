MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Earlier this year on ABC 15 News, we told you about a local author who was writing a Myrtle Beach-based mystery novel. Now that "Death on the Boardwalk' has been out for a few months, Caleb Wygal says he's been blown away be the reception and sales. Wygal says the book sold more copies than his previous four novels combined, in just it's first day!