Veteran defensive lineman Reader ‘excited’ with progress in recovery from injury

Taylor agreed to a contract Monday with the Bengals, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Cincinnati presumably views Taylor as an ideal replacement for Alex Erickson, who moved on to Houston in free agency earlier in the offseason. Like Erickson, Taylor has experience returning punts and playing out of the slot, but multiple injuries have limited the latter to only 12 appearances across the past two seasons. Even if health prevails in 2021, Taylor won't have much of a path to fantasy relevance while ranking behind at least Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon in the pass-catching hierarchy.