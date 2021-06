WOODSTOWN, N.J. — The SCVTS Educational Foundation has launched a fundraising campaign to raise money for scholarships in lieu of its annual dinner and silent auction. The SCVTS Educational Foundation raises money annually for student scholarships and to support its “Needy Student Fund.” Because of the pandemic, the foundation was unable to hold its Silent Auction and Fundraising Dinner this year. However, the needs of the foundation’s students still exist, especially during this turbulent time. It is asking for members of the community to support the scholarship fundraising efforts for the Class of 2021 by donating directly or by participating in its online silent auction.