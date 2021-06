Call of Duty: Warzone fans are ready to watch the Warzone Season 4 reveal during the Summer Game Fest this week. Warzone Season 3 is winding down to its last legs this week. It seems like only yesterday that players were excited about the action-packed content Activision had to offer over the previous months. Now, that hype has been restored, with renewed hope for Season 4. Whether it's new operators, new weapons, or a real new Verdansk, players are likely planning their calendars around the reveal.