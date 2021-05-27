Use Cases for Combining NFT with DeFi

If you are an established data scientist, you may have seen some of these use cases already, however, if you are fairly new, these use cases can allow you to practice a variety of data science concepts that can be further applied across multiple industries. Unfortunately, data science use cases are usually not well-developed so quickly at companies, and instead, the use case will build over several meetings depending on the requirements and expectations of the project. It is important to have a sense of general use cases that can be tweaked and applied to newer use cases, as sometimes, you will encounter completely new scenarios that are not written about in articles or studied at universities. However, the beauty of data science is that it is scalable and applicable across several problems with some relatively low amount of work. With that being said, let’s examine four use cases you can either apply directly to your job, or tweak to use for future applications — including possible features of the model, as well as the algorithm used itself.