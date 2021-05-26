The Village of Hastings On Hudson will be performing tree maintenance in Hillside Woods starting on June 1

Cancel
Hastings-on-hudson, NY

Cover picture for the articleThe Village of Hastings On Hudson will be performing tree maintenance in Hillside Woods starting on June 1, 2021. The work will be done by the Villages contracted tree company and will start at Chemka Pool Trail and move north. The duration of the tree work will be 2 – 3 weeks. When the maintenance is being done the trails will be temporarily closed for your safety. Please observe signs and barricades during this works.

