Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Lancashire delight returning Roses crowd: county cricket – as it happened

By Tanya Aldred
The Guardian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoundup: Lancashire build on Bailey's thrift to delight returning crowd. The swifts darted over the tram lines for the 221st Roses Championship match, and in the car park a man carefully folded his jacket over his arm and picked up his picnic bag. The crowds were back at Old Trafford for the first time in 617 days and, what’s more, the sun obliged, a distant heat haze rippling over the Manchester skyscrapers.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Lyth
Person
Saqib Mahmood
Person
Pieter Malan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Cricket#Test Cricket#Cricket Field#Cricket World Cup#World Cricket#England#Derby County#Group One Riverside#Huffy#Oxford Uni Sides#Glamorgan#Vauxhall Mallards#Minor League#Northants#Notts#Middx#Worcs#Essex Edgbaston#Yorkshire Hove#Hampshire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsBBC

County Championship: Northants pair Berg and Sanderson demolish Sussex

LV= County Championship Group Three, The County Ground, Northampton (day one) Sussex 106: Robinson 49*; Berg 5-18, Sanderson 5-28 Northamptonshire 214-5: Zaib 66*, Keogh 66; Robinson 4-31 Northamptonshire (4 pts) lead Sussex (1 pt) by 108 runs with five first-innings wickets in hand. Northamptonshire look set for a healthy first-innings...
SportsBBC

County Championship: Northamptonshire beat Sussex by an innings and 120 runs

LV= County Championship Group Three, The County Ground, Northampton (day four):. Sussex 106 & 215: Van Zyl 72; Sanderson 5-71, Berg 4-72 Northamptonshire 441-9 dec: Zaib 135, Rossington 87; Robinson 5-58 Northamptonshire (24 pts) beat Sussex (4 pts) by an innings and 120 runs. Northamptonshire paceman Ben Sanderson finished with...
SportsBBC

County Championship: Joe Root's 99 puts Yorkshire on top in Cardiff

LV= County Championship Group Three, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day three):. Glamorgan 149: Lloyd 31; & 108-3: Carlson 44, Lloyd 40; Coad 1-9 Glamorgan (3 pts) lead Yorkshire (5 pts) by 27 runs with 7 wickets remaining. Joe Root's sublime 99 put Yorkshire in a strong position going into the final...
SportsBBC

County Championship: Lancashire dominate opening day against Yorkshire

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day one):. Yorkshire 159: Duke 52, Coad 32*; Bailey 3-6, Lamb 2-26 Lancashire 95-1: Davies 52, Jennings 22*; Olivier 1-27 Lancashire (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (0 pts) by 65 runs. Lancashire took full control on the first day of their Roses...
SportsThe Guardian

Surrey collapse against Middlesex: county cricket – as it happened

A remarkable mid-afternoon collapse saw Surrey surrender an excellent start to the London derby against Middlesex at the Oval, losing six wickets for just seven runs as a handsome 135-0 melted into 146-6 at stumps. For as long as Rory Burns and Mark Stoneman remained at the crease life appeared...
SportsThe Guardian

Darren Stevens scores 190 for Kent: county cricket – as it happened

Across the country, cricket grounds were buffeted by wind and doused with rain on Friday. Only four of eight matches saw any play, with only one ground seeing so much as a ball bowled in the afternoon. And so it was that the eyes of the entire cricketing nation turned to Canterbury, where Glamorgan were being ravaged by Storm Stevo.
SportsThe Guardian

Good stories and players abound as county cricket seizes rare spotlight

Forewarned about the cruelty of April, I was entirely unprepared for the viciousness of May. At times these past few weeks have felt like an elaborate skit, a running bait-and-switch in which we were repeatedly lured outdoors by the promise of sunshine and then hit by a hailstorm when we’d made it halfway around the corner. I’ve spent most of it waiting, for the clouds to go, for the rain to stop, for the summer to come, for lockdown to lift, for this sense of listlessness to shift. In the meantime the County Championship has been a welcome distraction, one consolation of a rather damp and miserable spring.
SportsThe Guardian

Nottinghamshire’s Fletcher puts Worcs in trouble: county cricket – as it happened

A decade after his previous County Championship involvement – four matches for Warwickshire in 2011 title – Kemar Roach’s second spell in the competition ends today and he seems determined to sign off with a flourish. Opening the bowling for Surrey he produced a phenomenal spell, taking three wickets in eight overs as Middlesex were reduced to 27 for four.
Sportsalloaadvertiser.com

Saqib Mahmood helps Lancashire to long-awaited Roses victory at Old Trafford

Saqib Mahmood claimed his first first-class five-for and Matt Parkinson added three wickets as Lancashire won a Roses LV= Insurance County Championship match at Emirates Old Trafford for the first time in 21 years. Seamer Mahmood claimed two early wickets as Yorkshire slipped to 92 for four, still 258 runs...
WorldBBC

Ollie Robinson: Sacked by Yorkshire, picked by England

Coverage: Test Match Special commentary, in-play video highlights and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Even if we are sick of them, there remain some advantages to Zoom calls. Take this chat with Ollie Robinson, for example. On top of everything he has to say - which...
WorldThe Independent

Crowd to return during Irish Derby meeting

A limited number of racegoers will be able to attend the Curragh on Dubai Irish Derby weekend, after it was announced as a pilot event by the Irish Taoiseach. Speaking at the Government buildings in Dublin Taoiseach Micheal Martin confirmed as part of a widespread reopening of the country this summer there will also be a number of pilot sporting and cultural events taking place in June and early July, to test the logistical requirements for further easing of coronavirus restrictions.
Sportseppingforestguardian.co.uk

Lancashire in command of Roses clash as Essex hammer Durham

Josh Bohannon’s unbeaten 127 gave Lancashire a first-innings lead of 350 as they chased a first Roses County Championship win at Old Trafford since 2000. The 24-year-old’s second career Championship century was secured during the afternoon session on day three as Lancashire, replying to a first-innings 159, advanced from 350 for six overnight to 509 for nine declared.