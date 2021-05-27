Lancashire delight returning Roses crowd: county cricket – as it happened
Roundup: Lancashire build on Bailey's thrift to delight returning crowd. The swifts darted over the tram lines for the 221st Roses Championship match, and in the car park a man carefully folded his jacket over his arm and picked up his picnic bag. The crowds were back at Old Trafford for the first time in 617 days and, what’s more, the sun obliged, a distant heat haze rippling over the Manchester skyscrapers.www.theguardian.com