So you wanna be a drone manufacturer… ?

By Bruce Crumley
dronedj.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnticipating a dramatic surge in demand for drones that established manufacturers will struggle to meet, a Connecticut-based company is offering a turnkey package allowing anyone to build and sell the craft on their own. All you need is space to set up a mini-factory. One-stop shop for aspiring UAV entrepreneurs.

dronedj.com
ElectronicsHartford Business

Hartford drone maker, MakerspaceCT partner to launch mobile manufacturing pods

A Hartford-based aerial drone company is partnering with nonprofit technology incubator MakerspaceCT to roll out mobile manufacturing units it says will bring new job opportunities directly to American households. Aquiline Drones, which manufactures remotely-piloted miniature aircraft, said it will soon be accepting pre-orders for its “Aquiline Agile Manufacturing Pod,” a...
ElectronicsRegister Citizen

Aquiline Drones and MakerspaceCT Collaborate to Bring High-Tech Manufacturing Careers Directly to American Households

President Biden recently announced the use of drones to inspect the country’s roads, bridges, and utilities as part of his sweeping infrastructure plan. Two innovative tech organizations have partnered to meet the need for Made in the USA drones and put all Americans back to work through at-home, commercial drone production. Aquiline Drones (AD), a comprehensive commercial drone manufacturer and cloud solutions provider and MakerspaceCT, a non-profit tech incubator for entrepreneurs, businesses, schools and the community, are launching the innovative Aquiline Agile Manufacturing Pod (AMP), the latest addition to the world of Industry 4.0.
