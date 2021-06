On May 18, we have the opportunity to fill two selectmen seats in the Town of Bourne. I would like to applaud all the candidates running for these seats. They are citizens who truly care. One outstanding candidate that I had met over the past several years is Jane Dumas Otis. Jane lives at the Coady School Residences in Bourne Village. Jane has years of positive influence and experience to bring to the Board of Selectmen. Jane was a Town of Dennis Selectman for nine years. She also served on the finance committee in the Town of Dennis for five years. Jane saw the Town of Dennis through the creation of the cloverleaf at Exit 9, capping of the dump, helped resolve mismanagement of the Housing Authority, multiple land purchases and repairs to historic buildings in Dennis.