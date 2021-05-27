Cancel
Victoria, TX

Herschel Carroll Jordan

Victoria Advocate
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA — Herschel Carroll Jordan, 89, was born in Beaumont, Texas to Tharp Robert Jordan and Carrie Perryman Jordan on July 5, 1931. He journeyed to his eternal home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He loved his family fiercely and lived out his faith in God in all that he did.

