Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd are back together in The Shrink Next Door, a limited series that’s coming to Apple TV+ this fall. The show is based on a true story — and the Wondery podcast of the same name — and stars Ferrell as a man whose increasingly close relationship with his therapist (Rudd) begins to raise eyebrows among the other people in his life. The show is directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, The Lovebirds) and Jesse Peretz (Our Idiot Brother), and also stars Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson.