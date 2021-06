A kidney from a Jewish man lynched in a violent attack in Israel has been donated to an Arab woman.Randa Awis, who had waited nine years for an organ, said after the operation that she wished for peace between us Jews and Arabs.Ferocious cross-border fighting in Gaza, which is believed to have killed more than 240 people, has prompted wider violence.Yigal Yehoshua, 56, died of his wounds from reportedly being hit on the head by a brick during a night of disturbances in Lod, near Tel Aviv last week. Doctors had fought for days to save him.His family decided to donate...