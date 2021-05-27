Walter Ebert

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSHINER — Walter F. Ebert, 85, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021. He was born August 5, 1935 in Shiner to Hugo Fritz Ebert and Hertha (Hoerig) Ebert. He was a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, Hermann Sons, Knights of Columbus, KJT and the 621st Mess Kit Repair group. He was married to Margaret (Gillar) Ebert and they were blessed with three children, Walter, David and Cheryl. After her death, he met Bernice (jiral) Vancura and joined their family’s to include Debra, Jimmie and Daniel. Walter and Bernice had Ebert’s Catering in Shiner and were married for 43 years until her passing in 2019.

