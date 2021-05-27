Walter Ebert

The complex makeup required for the title character of The Elephant Man was nearly the undoing of that celebrated 1980 film. Its director, David Lynch, had the first stab at designing workable prosthetics. “But when I tried a piece of it on John Hurt,” Lynch recalled, “he couldn’t move and he said, ‘A valiant effort, David’.” Lynch was plunged into despair, certain that his film would be a disaster, until the British makeup artist Christopher Tucker came to the rescue. But applying the resulting designs, which had been modelled from a cast of the real Joseph Merrick, whose story the movie told, fell upon the makeup artist Walter Schneiderman.