Jackson County, NC

Livingston Kelley wins golf tourney

Sylva Herald
 12 days ago

Livingston Kelley won the Jackson County Golf Club’s tournament played May 17 at Mill Creek in Franklin with a net score of 69. Jim Madden and Betty Henderson tied for second at 71. Kelley, Mike Bowler and Jim Buchanan all shot 34 on the front nine. Madden and James Adams...

