Local Government Meetings: Thursday, May 27 through Thursday, June 3
• 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, Jackson County Board of Commissioners special budget work session, Justice Center. 5:55 p.m., public hearing to receive public comment on consideration of the proposed Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget. 6 p.m., regular board meeting. Citizens can make written or oral comments. Written comments will be accepted by email at angiewinchester@jacksonnc.org or directly to the Commissioners. Call 631-2213 to be added to the virtual meeting by video or phone to provide comments. An email address is required to receive the link or phone number for calling-in to the meeting and specify if you will make public comment. You must make this request by 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 1. You may access the meeting live via YouTube. The link is on the county website at: www.jacksonnc.org under the Government Tab – “Commissioner Meeting Videos.”www.thesylvaherald.com