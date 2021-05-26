Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, NC

Local Government Meetings: Thursday, May 27 through Thursday, June 3

Sylva Herald
 6 days ago

• 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, Jackson County Board of Commissioners special budget work session, Justice Center. 5:55 p.m., public hearing to receive public comment on consideration of the proposed Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget. 6 p.m., regular board meeting. Citizens can make written or oral comments. Written comments will be accepted by email at angiewinchester@jacksonnc.org or directly to the Commissioners. Call 631-2213 to be added to the virtual meeting by video or phone to provide comments. An email address is required to receive the link or phone number for calling-in to the meeting and specify if you will make public comment. You must make this request by 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 1. You may access the meeting live via YouTube. The link is on the county website at: www.jacksonnc.org under the Government Tab – “Commissioner Meeting Videos.”

www.thesylvaherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, NC
Government
County
Jackson County, NC
City
Webster, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Comment#Fiscal Year#Justice Center#Forest Hills Town Board#Forest Hills Assembly#Webster Town Board#Regular Board Meeting#Hearing#Oral Comments#Written Comments#Calling In
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Youtube
Related
LifestylePosted by
WRAL News

Beach time with NC lawmakers? It's yours for $30,000

The state's top lawmakers will gather on the Outer Banks this November for a two-day retreat where groups that annually have business before the legislature can mingle with policy makers for a $30,000 donation. "Save The Date" invitations went out Monday, emailed to lobbyists working at the General Assembly. The...
Educationaveryjournal.com

Pension-spiking bill to be considered by North Carolina House

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina House will consider a bill that could protect taxpayers from pension-spiking costs. Senate Bill 668 temporarily stops local boards of education from suing the state for its retirement benefit cap and authorizes additional payment options for the liabilities under the cap. Pension spiking...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Stephens honored

Kirk Stephens, a long-time Jackson County Democrat, was recently selected to receive the Liston B. Ramsey Award as outstanding Democrat in Jackson County. Stephens is one of the Democratic Party’s representatives on the Jackson County Board of Elections. He has served on the election board for a number of years...
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Executor, Katherine Webb Green of the Estate of Clara Lynn Martin deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 331 Valley Springs Dr, Sylva, NC 28779 or before the 13th day of August, 2021 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the under signed. This the 13th day of May, 2021. Katherine webb Green, Executor of the Estate of Clara Lynn Martin 10-13*
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Proclamation honors law enforcement

At its May 4 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners recognized three groups via proclamation. For Law Enforcement Week And Peace Officers Memorial Day, the board expressed appreciation “for the critical contributions and sacrifices made by members of law enforcement.”. May is recognized as Older Americans Month by the...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

JACKSON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY seeks a 20 hour per week Circulation Assistant

JACKSON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY seeks a 20 hour per week Circulation Assistant. Applicant must possess basic computer skills, enjoy working with the public, and be willing to work a flexible schedule. Public service experience and high school diploma or GED is mandatory. Preference will be given to those with previous library experience. Salary is $10.00 per hour. The application can be found at https://fontanalib.org/employment and emailed to tfitzmaurice@fontanalib.org. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. 10e.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Chief Justice Paul Newby visits Sylva

N.C. Chief Justice Paul Newby visited both Jackson County courthouses Tuesday afternoon, part of a two-year journey to visit all 100 county courthouses in the state. The tour began in Murphy on May 10 and will end in Manteo. Newby and his wife, Macon, stopped by the historic Courthouse first....
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ALL PERSONS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ALL PERSONS, firms and corporations having claims against VIRGINIA P. WILLIAMS, a/k/a A. VIRGINIA WILLIAMS, a/k/a AGNES VIRGINIA WILLIAMS, deceased, of Jackson County, North Carolina, are notified to present their claims to the below named Administrator on or before the day of August 5, 2021 or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. Debtors of the decedent are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned. This the 6th day of May, 2021. Robert H. Williams, Administrator of the Estate of Virginia P. Williams c/o Agatha B. Guy Carpenter & Guy, PLLC 559 West Main Street Sylva, North Carolina 28779 9-12e.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Acts of Kindness

The Rotary Club of Sylva continued the annual tradition of supporting community groups working to make Jackson County better with 11 organizations receiving a total of $10,000 this year. The club is pleased to contribute to these groups even in a year where fundraising was not possible due to the...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Letters to the Editor

On Monday, May 3 Circles of Jackson met at Lucy in the Rye to celebrate and honor its outstanding donors and volunteers. Five year pins were given to Susan Bogardus, Laura Chapman, Mary Elvington, Barbara Klerlein, Joe Klerlein and Karson Walston. We appreciate the fact that they have faithfully helped us each week for the past five years.
Swain County, NCSmoky Mountain News

Vaccination still slow as Pfizer shot approved for teens

For the fourth straight week, the rate of vaccinations has decreased in the four-county area, with just 0.5 percent of the four-county area’s population receiving a first dose between May 3 and May 10. The trend was consistent across Haywood, Macon and Jackson counties, all of which increased their partial...
Sylva, NCSmoky Mountain News

No plans for town room tax in Sylva

While Sylva’s leaders have considered the idea of a town occupancy tax a couple times over the years, so far they’ve always walked away from the discussion deciding that it wouldn’t be the right move for the small town of 2,700. Town Manager Paige Dowling said she looked into it...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA-Part B

PUBLIC NOTICE The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA-Part B, Public Law 108.446) Project is presently being amended. The Project describes the special education programs that Jackson County Public Schools proposes for Federal funding for the 2021-2022 school year. Interested stakeholders are encouraged to review amendments to the Project and make comments concerning the implementation of special education under this Federal Program. The current grant will be available for review at https://www.jcpsnc.org/academics/exceptional-children or by appointment at the Jackson County Board of Education. All comments will be considered prior to submission of the amended Project to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction in Raleigh, North Carolina. The IDEA-Part B Project is open to the public for review and comments during the weeks of May 17-21 and May 24-28, 2021 by appointment in the office of Kelly Doppke located at Jackson County Board of Education at 398 Hospital Rd., Sylva, NC 28779, (828)586-2311, or by email at kdoppke@jcpsmail.org. 9-10e.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Schools heading back to 5-day week this fall

Jackson County schools will this fall see a return to what Interim Superintendent Tony Tipton described as “normalcy” at the April 27 Board of Education meeting. “We feel very certain that when we start school next year, it will be back to five days a week,” Tipton said. “Our staff needs to be here on the job and our kids need to be in the building. Our (COVID-19) numbers have not spiked since we have brought our students back into the building.”
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Ilda welcomed to town

On Thursday, April 22, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting/grand opening ceremony for Ilda, 462 W. Main St. Ilda specializes in Italian-inspired cuisine, handmade pasta and craft cocktails. They are open from noon until 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Call 307-2036, or visit www.Ildainsylva.com or Facebook. From left are Chamber ambassadors Chase Kress, Laurie Bryson, Steve Baxley; Ilda’s Tanner Anderson, Antoine Hodge, Bibiana Freites, Crystal Pace, Ciro, Santiago Guzzetti, Aaron Woleslagle, Cara Rimmer; ambassadors Natalie Newman, Michele Smith, Karson Walston, and Ilda’s Kristi Wheatley and Nadia Hulett.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Jackson County Sustainability Council tip

While many of us may not have jobs in an environmental field, there’s almost always a way to positively impact the environment through our work. For example, in your current position, is there a process that you could change or a new program you could incorporate to significantly reduce the amount of paper used in your office? Could you help implement changes to minimize people having to drive around for site visits?
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a permanent, full-time GIS Mapping Specialist

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a permanent, full-time GIS Mapping Specialist to map and maintain records associated with real property. Review deeds and plats for intake and official certifications and assignment of parcel ID numbers. Create, maintain, and update taxpayer accounts. Data entry of deeds and plats for ownership transfer in the tax database. Research estates and other civil filings for tax ownership transfer. Utilize GIS to remap existing parcels, map new parcels for subdivisions and recombinations. Assist and provide support to the public and county offices. Utilize software applications and databases. High school diploma or GED and 3 years of experience in GIS land records mapping or equivalent education and experience. Prefer Associate or Bachelor's degree in a related field (GIS, paralegal, cartography, CAD, Surveying) supplemented with ArcGIS mapping experience. Valid North Carolina driver license required. Prefer NCPMA Property Mapper certification or must acquire within two years. Starting salary $36,369.35 plus benefits. To apply, submit an Application for Employment to the Sylva branch of the NCWorks Career Center or the Jackson County Human Resources Office. https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities Closing Date: Monday, 5/18/2021. 9-10e.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Library fully re-opens

The Jackson County Public Library is now open for walk-in browsing without an appointment. Because of high demand and limited capacity, some special sections may still require a reservation, such as computer labs and study rooms. These reservations can be made in advance or on a walk-in/as available basis. Visitors...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Vaccine demand wanes as walk-in clinic, appointments available

The Jackson County Department of Public Health has transitioned from the drive-thru clinic model to offering vaccines on Thursdays and Fridays at the Health Department. “We will offer both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccines,” Deputy Health Director Melissa McKnight said. “We encourage those in our community to make an appointment online by visiting http://health.jacksonnc.org/covid19 or calling 631-HELP for English or 587-8227 for Spanish.”