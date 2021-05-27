Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Lawyer for the 'QAnon Shaman' released a video claiming to show him stop someone from stealing a muffin during the Capitol riot

By sbaker@businessinsider.com (Sinéad Baker,Mia Jankowicz)
msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lawyer for "QAnon Shaman," aka Jacob Chansley, filed a motion for pretrial release Wednesday. It included a clip that claims to show Chansley yelling at someone trying to steal a muffin at the Capitol. The video shows Chansley "thwarting a crime (theft)," the lawyer said. See more stories on...

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qanon#Muffin#Video Footage#Clip#Federal Prison#Insider#Defendant Chansley#Usa#Cbs News#Qanon Shaman#Theft#Aka Jacob Chansley#Rioters#Pretrial Release#Face Paint#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
AdvocacyTMZ.com

Capitol Riot 'QAnon Shaman' Ordered to Get Psych Exam

One of the most infamous faces of the Capitol insurrection -- the bare-chested "shaman" with horns and face paint -- is going to get his head checked to see if he’s competent to stand trial. Jake Angeli, who many know as the "QAnon Shaman," was just ordered to be hauled...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

'QAnon Shaman' attorney is 'advocate' with 'big mouth'

The attorney representing self-proclaimed “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley for charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot prides himself on being a “bit egotistical,” and having a “big mouth.”. St. Louis-based lawyer Albert Watkins stirred controversy this week for saying that the rioters who stormed the Capitol were “short-bus” and...
Washington, DCfox10phoenix.com

FBI releases 2 new videos showing Capitol riot suspects attacking officers

WASHINGTON - The Federal Bureau of Investigations in Washington, D.C. released two new videos showing suspects assaulting federal officers during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. "The two new videos depict suspects #106 and #134, who are seen in the new videos forcefully attacking law enforcement officers," according to an FBI news release.
AdvocacyWUSA

Lawyers for Capitol riot defendants say their clients are mentally ill

WASHINGTON — At least two defendants charged for the January 6 Capitol riot have now been granted mental competency evaluations – but experts say existing case law may not help them if they have no history of mental illness. Jacob Chansley’s painted, horned-covered face is one of the lasting images...
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

QAnon Shaman Offers Muffin Theft Prevention Video as Defense

The so-called QAnon Shaman, one of the most recognizable figures from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, is making renewed pleas for pretrial release based on a claim that he stopped a fellow insurrectionist from stealing a muffin from a Capitol breakroom, this time releasing video of the attempted theft. He’s made the claim in interviews before, but on Wednesday, lawyers for the Shaman, legal name Jacob Chansley, linked to a YouTube video titled “Jake Stops Muffin Stealing” as part of a motion to secure his release before his trial. Chansley’s lawyers wrote, “On March 19, 2021, Defendant’s counsel provided to the Government video footage depicting Defendant Chansley during his January 6, 2021 visit to the Capitol thwarting a crime (theft) by yelling at another person in the Capitol who was attempting to steal a ‘muffin’ from a breakroom in the Capitol.” Chansley faces six charges and up to 28 years in prison.
Congress & CourtsGephardt Daily

Judge orders ‘QAnon Shaman’ to undergo psychological exam

May 22 (UPI) — A federal judge on Friday ordered an alleged Capitol rioter self-described as the “QAnon Shaman” to undergo a psychological exam. District Judge Royce Lamberth of the District of Columbia said Jacob Chansley — who also goes by the name Jake Angeli — must be evaluated to determine if he’s fit to stand trial.
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

Watkins wants 'QAnon Shaman' released pending trial

ST. LOUIS (CNN/KMOV.com) -- The attorney of Jacob Anthony Chansley - also called 'QAnon Shaman' - filed a motion asking for Chansley's release, citing new evidence. On March 8, a federal judge ruled Chansely was too dangerous to release and must stay in jail while his case moves forward. In the latest motion, St. Louis Attorney Albert Watkins claims new evidence surfaced since the March ruling, saying "denying [Chansley's] request for pretrial release was erroneous, based on inaccuracies and without evidence."
Wixom, MIwhmi.com

Wixom Man Charged In Capitol Riot Seeks Release

The attorney for a Wixom man accused of striking police with a hockey stick at the U.S. Capitol riot has argued that he should be released from custody. 29-year-old Michael Foy remains jailed without bond in Washington, D.C. after his arrest in the weeks following the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Prosecutors have described Foy, a former Marine, as was one of the most violent protesters that day, striking police at least 10 times. Foy is charged with eight crimes, including assault, civil disorder, and obstructing Congress.