Buck Mason helps you dress it up this season with the perfect summer suit

By Staff
acquiremag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the world heads back into normality (somewhat), now is a better time than ever to ditch the sweats and clean it up a little. Buck Mason's Carry-On Suit dresses it up just enough with an unstructured suit with a relaxed fit that's inspired by the casual suiting that grew in popularity in the 50s and 60s. The suits are ideal for travel and features featherweight stretch cotton construction for a versatile option that has all the mobility and comfort you'll need in a summer suit.

www.acquiremag.com
