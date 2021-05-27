Buck Mason helps you dress it up this season with the perfect summer suit
As the world heads back into normality (somewhat), now is a better time than ever to ditch the sweats and clean it up a little. Buck Mason's Carry-On Suit dresses it up just enough with an unstructured suit with a relaxed fit that's inspired by the casual suiting that grew in popularity in the 50s and 60s. The suits are ideal for travel and features featherweight stretch cotton construction for a versatile option that has all the mobility and comfort you'll need in a summer suit.www.acquiremag.com