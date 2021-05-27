Cancel
Marshville, NC

More than 5K pounds of chicken parts spill onto Highway 74 in Marshville

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
MARSHVILLE, N.C. — Crews spent hours Thursday morning cleaning up a smelly mess in Union County after a truck spilled chicken parts all over the road.

Around 3:30 a.m., police said a Valley Protein truck hauling chicken guts was following a car that braked suddenly, forcing the truck driver to also slam on his brakes to avoid a collision.

The truck was hauling chicken guts, and more than 5,000 pounds of parts sloshed out of the trailer and onto Highway 74 in Marshville.

One eastbound lane of U.S. 74 was blocked at S. White Street while crews scooped up the mess but traffic was getting by in the median.

The mess was cleaned up and the road was fully reopened before 9 a.m.

