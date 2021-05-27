TAWNY KITAENFAMILY & FRIENDS CELEBRATE HER LIFE

When the coronavirus pandemic first gripped the United States, in March, 2020, a surge of introspection overtook Sydney Bowie Linden. Quarantining at her mother’s house, in Newport Beach, California, surrounded by relics from her childhood, Linden, who is twenty-nine and an M.F.A. student at Stanford, considered making a documentary about her relationship with her sister, Paige. She began sifting through old home videos for ideas. Linden had never before watched the family-movie collection in its entirety, but, after the last tape rolled, it dawned on her that the videos stopped when she was eight years old and Paige was six. (They also have a brother, Blake, now twenty-six.) She had a feeling she knew why. “I realized that, to make a film about my relationship with my sister, I would have to address growing up in a household with a parent who struggled with addiction,” she told me.