TAWNY KITAENFAMILY & FRIENDS CELEBRATE HER LIFE

Newport Beach, CA

TAWNY KITAEN FAMILY & FRIENDS CELEBRATE HER LIFE

By 360aproko Information
360aproko.com
 6 days ago

Tawny Kitaen's family and closest friends gathered to remember the late actress one last time, with an intimate celebration of life in the town where she died. Tawny's brother, Jordan Kitaen, tells TMZ … her memorial service was held Monday at her ex-husband Chuck Finley's home in Newport Beach, CA. We're told about 100 people attended, including the 2 daughters she had with Chuck.

360aproko.com
