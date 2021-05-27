The CW Fall 2021 TV Schedule, Premiere Dates, & Video: THE FLASH, RIVERDALE, STARGIRL, and More
The CW has released their Fall 2021 schedule and premiere dates for their primetime television shows. The CW Fall 2021 Schedule for Returning and New Series Press Release. The CW Network will officially launch its new seven-night 2021-22 primetime schedule in Fall of 2021 with a strategic mix of new and returning original scripted series and alternative programming, it was announced today by Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The CW Network. The CW’s 2021-22 network image campaign and new season highlight trailer features the newly released single “Higher Power” from the legendary band Coldplay.film-book.com