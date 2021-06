Are you a Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, or Miranda? Truthfully, I’ve never been able to answer that question — I don’t identify with any of the characters from Sex and the City. Despite being a twenty-something career woman living in same concrete jungle where the clique of well-dressed friends had their over-the-top adventures, I couldn't see myself in any of them. Whether it was the fact that the characters were much older than me or the very fact of their potent white privilege, Sex and the City has always been none of my Black girl business.