Music fest brings out the beat in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE — Before walking into the Jacob Brown Auditorium on Saturday, the beat and bass could be heard through the walls of the Brownsville event venue.

Texas Southmost College hosted the South Texas High School Conjunto Festival, at which student music groups could showcase their talents and performances. The event started at noon with the presentation of Colors and a special, patriotic treat by Canales Elementary School’s Luis Aranda.

In a first for some, the audience was treated to the national anthem played by Aranda on his accordion. Only in fourth grade, the student drew a cheer following his solo on-stage performance.

Headlining the festival and setting a high standard for the rest of the afternoon was the J.T. Canales Elementary Conjunto Group. The musical ensemble of young children opened with a cover of “I’m Shipping Up to Boston,” a popular number from the band, Dropkick Murphys.

Following the performance by the local elementary school, a group of students from LosFresnosHigh School opened the first round of competition, during which each group was required to perform three numbers in three different styles, all less than 12 minutes.

Round 2 required each group to perform any piece it chose. Later, awards would be given out for the top three groups, with individual awards for accordion players, drummers, vocalists, bass players and Bajo Sexto/Quinto performers.