Ryan Thompson hit a two-run walkoff home run and St. John Neumann recorded its most dramatic win this season, rallying from a run down to defeat Montgomery, 7-5 at Brandon Park in high school baseball. Thompson drove in four runs and Neumann rallied from a 5-4 deficit as well as a 3-0 first-inning deficit. Kane Wright earned the win in relief and Naz Smith produced three hits. The Knights (14-2, 12-0 Mid-Penn) have won nine of their last 10 games and swept the season series from Montgomery for the first time in the 2000s. Austin Kuhn had two hits for Montgomery and Colby Springman hit an RBI double.