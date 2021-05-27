Big Oil Companies Take Some Big Hits On Climate Change

(St. Paul, MN) -- Timed to the one-year anniversary of Minnesota’s consumer fraud lawsuit against Big Oil, MN350 today released a new video highlighting fossil fuel companies’ decades-long attempt to deceive Minnesotans about the damages caused by fossil fuels. The video features University of Minnesota law professor Alexandra Klass, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard, Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy’s (MCEA) Ellen Anderson, Connor Gibson from Grassrootbeer Investigations, Kert Davies of the Climate Investigations Center, and Dr. Laalitha Surapaneni from Health Professionals for a Healthy Climate. The video examines the impact of the climate crisis, the decades-long disinformation campaign waged by fossil fuel companies, and how Minnesota’s attorney general is trying to hold them accountable.