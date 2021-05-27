Cancel
Energy Industry

Big Oil Companies Take Some Big Hits On Climate Change

 2021-05-27

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. A hedge fund invests its way onto the board of ExxonMobil in order to push the firm toward cleaner energy. At the same time, a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions faster. Follow us for more stories...

